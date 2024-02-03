Nigeria: Anambra Begins Prosecution of Lawyer for Alleged Abuse of House Help

The lawyer was said to have used a broken bottle, knife and electric iron to "brutalise" the child.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says his administration has begun prosecution of a female lawyer who allegedly abused an 11-year-old house girl (name withheld) in the state.

The lawyer, Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor, was said to have used a broken bottle, knife and electric iron to "brutalise" the child who began staying with the lawyer on 5 January.

The incident happened in Akpaka, Onitsha in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Mrs Cukelu-Okafor, reportedly accused the survivor of touching her daughter.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in Anambra, Ify Obinabo, has since rescued the survivor from the suspect, according to a statement by the commissioner's media aide, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu.

The statement said the commissioner was notified of the incident by a human rights group, Defend Your Rights Foundation, on Thursday.

Mrs Obinabo, who immediately took the survivor to an undisclosed hospital, said the suspect was quoted by neighbours as boasting that "nothing will happen" because she is a lawyer.

Soludo speaks

Mr Soludo, in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, said abuse or violation of vulnerable persons and minors will not be tolerated in the state.

"Mrs Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor who visibly violated the young girl left in her custody is one out of many who do not deserve a place amongst decent humanity.

"We have commenced actions to ensure she (Cukelu-Okafor) is brought to justice," he said.

The governor said the suspect's prosecution will serve as a "firm warning to all abusers of any kind" in the state.

He said the Child's Right Act (2003) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2017) have long been domesticated in the state in addition to other laws against abuse and violence.

"My administration is big on entrenching law and order as a foundation for building the liveable and prosperous homeland that we all seek," Mr Soludo stated.