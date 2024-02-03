Nigeria: Taraba By-Election - APC Candidate Decries Voter Apathy, Gives Reason

The APC candidate gives reason for voter apathy experienced during the re-run election in Taraba State on Saturday.

Aminu Malle, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, has decried the low voter turnout for the Saturday by-election.

Mr Malle, who cast his vote at Waziri Malle polling unit in Jalingo, the state capital, blamed the low turnout on lack of adequate publicity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged INEC to always strive to give massive publicity to such elections "to enable people to participate actively".

Mr Malle expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the end of the day given his track record of achievements as a former member of the House of Representatives.

Alhaji Jauro Hassan, the Taraba Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), who also voted at the unit, commended INEC and security personnel for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The chairman, who also expressed concern over very low turnout of voters, said that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) would emerge victorious at the end of the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the seat became vacant following the death of Ismaila Maihanci shortly after winning the seat in February 2023.

Mr Maihanchi had contested the seat on the platform of the PDP. (NAN)