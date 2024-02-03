Nigeria: Ondo Re-Run - I'm Confident of Victory - PDP Candidate

3 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The PDP candidate spoke after voting at the Edo Ward 1, Polling Unit 12, said this in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate has said he is confident of victory in Saturday's re-run election for the Akoko North East/ Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Olalekan Bada, who voted at the Edo Ward 1, Polling Unit 12, said this in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

"This House of Representatives seat belongs to Akoko North East Local Government Area. So, people from the other local government area, Akoko North West Local Government Area, are just voting for us to win.

"It is our turn to produce the next House of Representatives member," he said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful election.

The Director General, Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs, Emmanuel Ade, described the election as one of the most peaceful in the annals of history in the state.

Mr Ade said that the election was rancour-free and devoid of the usual thuggery and ballot box snatching.

He commended the candidates in the election for conducting themselves in orderly manner, and for instructing their respective followers to toe the path of peace.( NAN)

