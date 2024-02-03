Kenyan President Slams 'Incompetence', 'Corruption' After Deadly Blast

3 February 2024
Radio France Internationale
By Rfi

Kenyan President William Ruto on Saturday blamed incompetent and corrupt government officials for a deadly gas blast in Nairobi that killed three people and injured 280.

"Government officials issued licences for gas installations in residential areas when it was very clear that it was the wrong thing to do, but because of incompetence and corruption they issued licenses," he said.

Ruto said they should be sacked and "prosecuted for the crimes they have committed."

The National Environment Authority (NEMA) echoed Ruto.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that four NEMA officers unprocedurally processed the licence and are therefore, culpable," NEMA Board Chairman Emilio Mugo said in a statement Saturday.

Statement by the @NemaKenya Board of Management on the Incident of LPG Tanker Explosion at Miradi, Embakasi, Nairobi County @Environment_Ke @StateHouseKenya @citizentvkenya @KTNNewsKE @ntvkenya @PeopleDailyKe @TheStarKenya @K24Tv @tv47news @NationBreaking @StandardKenya pic.twitter.com/3Hqc6oeGNj-- NEMA Kenya (@NemaKenya) February 3, 2024

"The board therefore, directs that the implicated officers step aside immediately pending further investigation by the relevant government agencies," he said.

A truck laden with gas canisters exploded just before midnight Thursday in Embakasi, a densely populated Nairobi district, unleashing a trail of destruction and sending people running for their lives.

(With newswires)

