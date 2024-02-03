Liberia: Boakai Picks Military Leaders

2 February 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberian President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has nominated officials to lead the Ministry of Defense and the AFL, in a move displaying an internal military shakeup.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Boakai has retired Army Chief of Staff Major General Prince C. Johnson, III, and nominated him as Defense Minister.

President Boakai has promoted Col. Davidson T. Forleh to the rank of Brigadier General and nominated him for Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, replacing retired Gen. Johnson.

Amb. Boakai has also retired Deputy Army Chief of Staff Brigadier General Geraldine George, and nominated her as Deputy Defense Minister for Operations.

He further nominated Col. Theophilus Dana as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, replacing retired Deputy Chief of Staff George.

Additionally, Mr. Boakai has nominated former Defense Minister Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn (retired), as Ambassador-Designate.

In the list released by the Executive Mansion Thursday evening, 1 February 2024, President Boakai also

nominated Madam Mamaka Bility as Minister of State Without Portfolio, Ministry of State.

Other nominees are Mr. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, Ministry of State; Attorney Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State; Madam Ora Richards, Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, Ministry of State; and Ms. Morie Yaude Nemah, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

On the list of nominees were Mr. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, of the National Port Authority; Mr. James Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, National Port Authority; Mr. Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment Commission; and Mr. Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment Commission.

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, President Boakai, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, has directed the Ministry of Defense and the Chief of Staff to conduct the appropriate procedures consistent with established military protocols.

