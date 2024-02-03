Liberia: Maj. Gen Prince C. Johnson Elevated As Minister of Defense As Pres. Boakai Makes Additional Appointments

Monrovia — The President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated additional officials to positions in government affecting the Ministry of State, National Port Authority, National Investment Commission, Ministry of Defense, as well as the Armed Forces of Liberia, and the Office of the President.

The nominees include:

1. Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, Ministry of State

2. Mr. Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, Ministry of State

3. Attorney Cornelia Kruah Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State

4. Madam Ora Richards, Deputy Minister for Budget and Finance, Ministry of State

5. Mr. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director, National Port Authority

6. Mr. James Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration, National Port Authority

7. Mr. Jeff Blibo, Chairman, National Investment Commission

8. Mr. Melvin Sheriff, Executive Director, National Investment Commission

9. Major General Prince C. Johnson, retired and nominated as Minister of the Ministry of Defense

10. Brigadier General Geraldine George, retired and nominated as Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of Defense

11. Major General Daniel D. Ziankahn, nominated as Ambassador-Designate

12. Col. Davidson T. Forleh, promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and nominated for Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia

13. Col. Theophilus Dana, nominated as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia

14. Ms. Morie Yaude Nemah, Executive Assistant, Office of the President, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Leader, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia hereby directs the Ministry of Defense and Chief of Staff to conduct the appropriate procedures consistent with established military protocols.