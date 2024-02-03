Liberia: Finance Minister Boima Kamara, LRA's Dorbor Jallah, Others Confirmed By Senate

Members of the Liberian Senate have unanimously voted to confirm Finance and Development Planning Minister-Designate Boima Kamara.

Mr. Kamara previously served as Minister of Finance and Development Planning and Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Liberia during the administration of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The Senators also confirmed the Commissioner General-Designate of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Mr. Dorbor Jallah.

Mr. Jallah previously served as Head of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) of Liberia. Mr. Sylvester Grisgby was also confirmed as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs. He previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State Without Portfolio.

The action was taken by the Senators following the submission of separate reports from the Senate Committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and Executive.

The committees, which are headed by Bong and Maryland Counties Senators, Prince Moye, and James Biney, held confirmation hearings for the nominees on Wednesday, January 31.

In the reports submitted to the Senate Plenary on Thursday, February 1, the committee observed that those confirmed possess the requisite academic qualifications, competence and experience to serve in the respective positions to which they were nominated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The confirmation of the trio was overwhelmingly embraced by the 28 Senators present during regular legislative deliberations.

Confirmation of nominees in government by the Liberian Senate is in keeping with Article 54 of the 1986 Liberian constitution.

Amongst other things, Article 54 of the Liberian Senate states that: the President shall nominate and, with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission cabinet ministers, deputy and assistant cabinet ministers, ambassadors, ministers, consuls, the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of subordinate courts," amongst others.