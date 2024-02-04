Africa: Nigeria, South Africa to Meet in Repeat of Afcon 2000 Semi-Final

4 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Twenty-four (24) years after Tijani Babangida's brace saw-off South Africa in their last Africa Cup of Nations semi-final appearance, both sides will meet again next Wednesday to decide one of the finalists for this year's AFCON.

Babangida's 1st and 34th-minute goals took care of business on that occasion in front of a packed stadium in Surulere, Lagos when Nigeria co-hosted with Ghana.

A brilliant penalty shoot-out performance by South Africa's goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams helped South Africa fight off a dogged Cape Verde side while Nigeria defeated Angola 1-0 on Friday to set up the semi-final.

Although both sides have met in subsequent AFCONs, it has not been at the penultimate stage. In all the meetings, Nigeria has triumphed.

In Tunisia 2004, Nigeria saw off Bafana Bafana 4-0 in the group stage, while their last AFCON meeting was in 2019 in the quarter-finals when Egypt hosted. Samuel Chukwueze and Troost-Ekong's goals helped Nigeria to a 2-1 win.

Ivory Coast and DR Congo complete the semi-final pairings.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.