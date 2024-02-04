Nigeria: Alloy Agu Lauds Nwabali's Confidence, Composure

A former international and Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu has heaped praises on Nigeria's new number one, Stanley Nwabali for his performances in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a chat, Agu said the Chippa United goalkeeper has made a good impression of himself in Ivory Coast.

It will be noted that Nwabali has only conceeded a goal while keeping four clean sheets so far.

"I have known him from the time he played against Mexico for the home-based Eagles some years back. He has really done well for the team and his level of confidence has really helped the team to get to this level they are now," he said.

Stanley Nwabali is the first Super Eagles goalkeeper to keep four consecutive clean sheets in a major tourney in 44 years. The last to do was Best Ogedegbe in 1980. Nwabali has also surpassed Alloy Agu's three games in a row in 1990.

Speaking furtherAgu praised the team for their win against Angola on Saturday.

"Kudos to Super Eagles and Nigeria and glory be to God for the victory. They gave good account of themselves. Nigeria is the first country to make the semi-finals and that is very good.

Meanwhile, captain Ahmed Musa has appreciated Nigerians for their support.

Taking to his X handle, the 2013 AFCON champion acknowledged the unity football brings to the country.

"Thank you, amazing supporters, for showcasing the true spirit of unity in the recent Super Eagles of Nigeria vs. Angola match.

"Despite our diverse tribes and religions, football unites us all. The songs, images, and videos flooding social media reflect our shared passion. Let's carry this unity forward - together, we can achieve anything we set our minds to," he tweeted.