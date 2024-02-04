Senegal: Poll Postponed - Sall Alludes to Conflict Between National Assembly, Constitutional Council

Le Soleil
Dans un entretien avec le média français L’Express, il est est demandé au chef de L’Etat, Macky Sall, s’il serait candidat à sa succession en février 2024.
4 February 2024
allAfrica.com
By Bacary Dabo

Dakar — The anticipated postponement of the presidential election in Senegal has been confirmed. President Macky repealed the decree which called on the electoral body, effectively cancelling the presidential election of February 25, 2024.

In a speech long awaited by the Senegalese population, Sall spoke of an open conflict between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Council.

The crisis in question arose from the accusation of supposed corruption against judges of the Constitutional Council, following the removal of Karim Wade from the list of candidates selected for the electoral contests.

Thus, in his speech on Saturday, Sall also invoked article 28 of the Constitution which stipulates that for any candidate in a presidential election "must exclusively be of Senegalese nationality".

Read the full story in French

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.