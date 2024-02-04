Senegal: Poll Postponed - Sall Alludes to Conflict Between National Assembly, Constitutional Council

Dakar — The anticipated postponement of the presidential election in Senegal has been confirmed. President Macky repealed the decree which called on the electoral body, effectively cancelling the presidential election of February 25, 2024.

In a speech long awaited by the Senegalese population, Sall spoke of an open conflict between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Council.

The crisis in question arose from the accusation of supposed corruption against judges of the Constitutional Council, following the removal of Karim Wade from the list of candidates selected for the electoral contests.

Thus, in his speech on Saturday, Sall also invoked article 28 of the Constitution which stipulates that for any candidate in a presidential election "must exclusively be of Senegalese nationality".

