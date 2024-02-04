Nigeria: Breaking - APC Wins Kamba Rerun Elections

The candidate of the All progressives Congress,APC, Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba has been declared winner of Saturday rerun elections by independent National electoral commission INEC.

Declaring the results at INEC collation center, the returning officer, professor Aliyu Abdullahi Turaki said that Rabiu Kamba of the APC polled 32,432 while his opponent from the opposition peoples democratic party PDP, Abdullahi Umar Kamba scored 31,858 as the second runner up " therefore Garba Rabui Kamba of the APC having scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected" .

The rerun elections which was largely peaceful was keenly contested between the two huge political parties in Kebbi state.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists after the results declarations, the resident electoral commissioner, Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar sarkin Pawa has urged politicians to accept the outcome of the polls in good faith and remain peaceful.

Recall that, appeal court nullified some polling units in Kamba to set up a rerun elections between the ruling party and the opposition.