Nigeria: APC Wins Saki West Rerun Election

4 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

Following the successful and peaceful conduct of Saturday's rerun election, Ibrahim Shittu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Julius Femi in the rerun election which took place in Saki West Local Government Area.

The rerun election was conducted in unit 11, ward 6, Odo Odun, Kinikini and unit 19, ward 11,Ogbalanja, Saki West State constituency.

It would be recalled that the court of appeal had sacked the lawmaker representing Saki West state constituency, Shittu Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared the winner of March 18, 2023 election and ordered rerun in the 2 units.

