Nigeria: How Police, Hunters, Amotekun Rescued 5 Pupils, Teachers Kidnapped in Ekiti

4 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A combined security team made up of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, NHFSS and Amotekun operatives, Saturday, raided the hideout of suspected herdsmen who last week abducted pupils of a primary school, and their headmistress in Ekiti state.

Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the rescue of the five pupils, their teachers and driver kidnapped last week Monday morning.

Prince Adejobi said via his X handle, @Princemoye1: "Ekiti: We wish to inform the general public that the five school children, including their teachers, who were kidnapped on 29/01/2024 in Emure-Ekiti, have been rescued unhurt, today 4th February, 2024.

"We therefore commend and appreciate the efforts of the government, our Police operatives and other security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes, hunters, and individuals, as well as family members, for their understanding and resilience."

Also a video seen on social media Sunday morning showed the combined team loading bodies dead and wounded bandits into an Amotekun branded Hilux Pick-Up van.

The team was said to have located the whereabouts of the kidnappers, using drones and other high-tech gadgets.

