Nigeria: Just in - Ex-Yobe Governor, Ibrahim Dies in Saudi Arabia

4 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Yobe State's first civilian governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim has passed away in Saudi Arabia while undergoing medical care.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has confirmed the death of the former senator who represented Yobe East district.

A statement from Buni's Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, announced that the former governor had passed away on Sunday and would be buried in Saudi Arabia.

He noted that condolences are to be received by Governor Mai Mala Buni at Government House in Damaturu.

Abba Ibrahim a renowned politician who died at 75 is the husband of a serving lawmaker Khadija, who represents Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, and Tarmuwa Federal Constituency.

Governor Buni has further directed all other aspects of the funeral and condolences to be taken over by the state government to accord the late governor a state burial and honour.

