Nigeria: Just in - Taraba Federal Constituency Bye - Election Declared Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency election inconclusive.

The supplementary election would be between candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, Sadiq Tafida and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Innocent Jabayang, who polled 17214 votes and 15537 votes respectively.

The Election Returning Officer, Prof. Daniel Ayuba, who announced this said the margin of lead between both political parties is 1677 votes while the number of Permanent Voters Card, PVC, collected in the polling units cancelled is 14759.