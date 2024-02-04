Nigeria: Insecurity - Tinubu Needs Support, Not Criticism, Oyintiloye Begs Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday, begged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu in the fight against insecurity in the country and stop negative criticism that can distract him.

Oyintiloye, in a chat with newsmen in Osogbo, said that the rate of insecurity in the country was becoming alarming, saying the development calls for a sober reflection.

He urged Nigerians to rally round the president and his administration to find a common solution to the insecurity challenges facing the country.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, who condemned the recent killings, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other criminalities across the country, said that there was no doubt that the president was doing everything humanly possible to restore peace to the country.

He said: "No one is happy with the recent killing, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping other criminalities across the country, but negative criticism and names calling by the leaders of the opposition parties is not the way forward.

"What we need at the critical period is for us as a stakeholders to come together, irrespective of our political affiliation, religious or tribe and give the present administration needed boost and encouragement.

"Security is a collective responsibility of everyone and that is why I am appealing to leaders of the opposition parties to stop playing cheap politics with security issues and narratives that can divide the country."

The former lawmaker, who commended the president for prompt approval of funds to the security agencies for the purchase of modern equipment to fight insecurity, however, called on the president to look into developing security architectural framework that are community based.

He also urged the president to mandate governors, as as the Chief Security Officer of their respective states to rise to the occasion to nip the insecurity in bud by creating community security network to support conventional security agencies in their various domains.