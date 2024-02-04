Namibia: Condolences for President Geingob

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deep condolences to the Government and people of Namibia especially First Lady, Madame Monica Geingos and the family following the passing of Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa further extended his sympathy to acting President of the Republic of Namibia Dr Nangolo Mbumba, the Cabinet of the neighbouring state and the leadership and members of the SWAPO Party at this time of mourning.

"Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Sunday.

This as President Geingob passed away earlier on Sunday at the Lady Pohamba Hospital at the age of 82.

Dr Mbumba announced to the Namibian nation today that President Geingob had passed away while being treated for cancer.

President Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened at this time as he reflected on the privilege he had as recently as October 2023 to be hosted by President Geingob, Madame Geingos and the Cabinet on a Working Visit to Namibia.

"During the visit, we committed our two countries to even closer partnership, inspired in great measure by President Geingob's passionate conviction about our shared future as nations and greater opportunities and prosperity for citizens on both sides of the Orange River.

"President Geingob was a towering veteran of Namibia's liberation from colonialism and apartheid. He was also greatly influential in the solidarity that the people of Namibia extended to the people of South Africa so that we could be free today.

"We are therefore filled with appreciation and sadness at the passing of a comrade in struggle and a close partner in our democratic dispensation. May his soul rest in peace," the President said.