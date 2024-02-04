Angola: President of the Republic Addresses Condolences for the Death of Hage Geingob

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed to the Namibian people his heartfelt and deep condolences for the death of his counterpart Hage Geingob, which occurred today, Sunday.

The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, died in the early hours of Sunday due to illness, at the age of 82.

Hage Geingob was admitted to Lady Pohama Hospital, in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, after being diagnosed with cancer.

João Lourenço, also Chairperson of SADC, said that this is a deeply sad occurrence for the whole of Africa, the Southern region and especially Namibia.

He said that Africa lost a worthy son and freedom fighter who knew how to dedicate himself to the cause of rescuing the dignity of the African people, self-determination, independence and sovereignty of the countries of our continent.

He recalled that he always appreciated the energetic, determined and vigorous way in which he approached sensitive topics, whether those relating to the internal life of his country or those relating to Africa as a whole.

Geingob was the third President of Namibia, a country that became independent in the 1990s, when it was no longer politically controlled by South Africa.

Prime Minister of Namibia twice (1990-2002 and 2012-2015, Geingob came to power in March 2015, before being re-elected in 2019. VIC/DOJ