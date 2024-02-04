Tanzania: Samia - Geingob's Death Is Pan Africanist Loss

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed her sadness over the death of Namibia's President, Hage Geingob.

Through her verified Instagram post on Sunday, the President wrote:,"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the President of Namibia, His Excellency Hage Geingob, a dear brother, a venerable Pan Africanist and a great friend of Tanzania."

She added: "On behalf of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania,

I send my condolences to the people of the Republic of Namibia, the Acting President, His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Madam First Lady, her Excellency Monica Kalondo, family, friends, and comrades in SWAPO.

"May you all be comforted during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Amen." Mr Geingob has died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 82-old leader had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month. Mr Geingob became president in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office.

He underwent an aortic operation last year, and in 2014, he revealed that he had survived prostate cancer.

Namibia is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November.