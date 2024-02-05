Namibia: Oshikoto Mourns President Geingob

Omuthiya — Oshikoto governor Penda ya Ndakolo has expressed condolences to former First Lady Monica Geingos, the children, family, close friends and the entire country following the death of President Hage Geingob yesterday.

Ndakolo said in an interview with Nampa Namibia had lost a real leader, who had the interests of the country at heart.

"We appreciate his work, and what he did for us during the liberation struggle for this country and after independence," he added.

Ndakolo noted that the late Geingob led the country during difficult times, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the several seasonal droughts experienced in the Oshikoto region and elsewhere in the country. Swapo's regional coordinator for Oshikoto Armas Amukwiyu said he is deeply saddened by the passing of the President of Swapo and the country at large.

"He was my father, friend, my mentor and my leader. So, it deeply touched my heart to hear of his death," he observed.

Amukwiyu called on Namibians to unite during this time of mourning, regardless of political background, to pay their respects to the late President.

"I give my sympathy from the bottom of my heart to the wife, children, grandchildren and the whole country at large," he continued.

Oshikoto Regional Council chairperson Samuel Shivute said the President brought Namibians together under the 'Harambee' concept.

"President Hage Geingob brought us together, and he ruled during the most challenging era of our country. So, we thank him. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he noted.

Oniipa councillor Vilho Nuunyango said the demise of the president has left a huge gap for Swapo members and the country at large.

"He was a peaceful and strong man. He worked hard during his tenure, especially in the transformation of politics, and he has experienced a lot of challenges," he added.

Nuunyango urged people to respect the president's departure, and encouraged all Swapo members to live in unity with a common purpose.

