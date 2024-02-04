Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Deceased Namibian President

4 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

"President Tinubu mourns the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; a proponent of good governance, and an advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples. "

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Namibia over the demise of its president, Hage Geingob.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Geingob passed in the early hours of Sunday in Namibia while receiving cancer treatment. He died a few days after returning from a therapy treatment in the US.

"President Tinubu mourns the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; a proponent of good governance, and an advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples," presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

According to Mr Tinubu, Mr Geingob's death is a tragedy that comes at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

"As Namibia mourns, President Tinubu assures the Republic that his thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of Nigerians, are with them," the statement read.

