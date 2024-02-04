Nigeria: Rerun Legislative Election - NNPP Wins Two Assembly Seats in Kano

4 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The process of the rerun election at the third constituency in Kunchi/Tsanyawa was cancelled by INEC due to disruptions.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Alhassan Ishaq of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) the winner of Saturday's rerun election in the Kura/Garun Mallam state constituency in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Returning Officer, Shehu Galadanchi, announced that Ishaq polled 37,262 votes to defeat Musa Hayatu Daurawar-Sallau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 30,803 votes.

In the same vein, INEC declared Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu as the NNPP winner of the election at Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency.

Ibrahim Suraj, the returning officer, said Mr Butu-Butu polled 31,135 votes to beat his opponent of the APC, who received 25,577 votes.

NAN reports that the process of the rerun election at the third constituency in Kunchi/Tsanyawa was cancelled by INEC due to disruptions.

INEC said it was investigating the incident in the constituency involving 10 polling units.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.