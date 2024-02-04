Nigeria: Fire Guts Sawmill in Lagos

4 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

....destroys planks worth millions of naira

Tragedy struck on Sunday afternoon, when a raging fire gutted a sawmill, located along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, at Awori Bus Stop, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Fortunately, no life was lost in the incident.

The inferno however, destroyed planks, other items, estimated to worth several millions of naira in the process.

As at press time, 4.30 pm, the men of the Lagos State Fire and Reduce Service, other emergency responders were battling to put out the raging fire.

The immediate or remote cause of the incident could not be determined as at the time of filling in this report.

According to eyewitness, the fire brokeout at about 3.47 pm at the sawmill Fire occupying a vast land in the area.

Affected traders who stormed the burning market, were seen trying to salvage their goods from the inferno.

Speaking on the incident, Director,

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said that the situation had been brought under control with the fire contained from spreading beyond the sawmill.

"Fortunately, no casualty recorded in the incident," Adeseye confirmed.

