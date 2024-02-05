Nigeria: Fire Razes Market in Ibadan

An overnight fire incident has left more than 20 shops damaged and goods worth millions lost at Sango-Oju Irin market in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Daily Trust reports that the inferno; a third of such in the city, since the beginning of the year did not record any casualty.

Earlier in the week, a fire outbreak at Ire Akari Estate, Soka, Ibadan preceded a market fire at Orita Aperin, both resulting in economic losses to the tune of millions as recounted by the shop owners and traders.

Hon. Oluwayemisi Adeagbo, the councilor representing Ibadan North Local Government, Ward 8 who was at the scene of the fire outbreak confirmed that no life was lost.

The Babaloja of Sango Oju Irin market, Alh. Azeez Mustafa called on the government to support the affected traders, saying that the incident was a devastating one, especially because of the current economic realities in the country.

"The fire occurred as a result of an electric malfunction. Most of the affected traders just stocked up. Our people decided to obtain a loan so as to stock up as much as possible because of the daily rise in the inflation rate. We call on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to help out so that the huge losses would not lead to health issues for the victims," he said.