Seychelles' President Sends Condolences to Namibia

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of condolence to his counterpart Dr. Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia following the passing of President Hage Geingob.

Hage Geingob died at the age of 82 on Sunday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

After his passing, Vice President Mbumba was sworn in as the new president until presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

According to State House, in his message, Ramkalawan said that it was with profound sadness that he learned of the passing of President Hage Geingob.

"The news of President Geingob's passing has deeply saddened us all. We recognise his significant contributions to the development and progress of Namibia during his tenure as president and also during his long career in politics and at the forefront of the leadership of Namibia. His leadership, dedication, and vision have left an indelible mark on the history of your nation and the African continent as a whole," said Ramkalawan.

"His dedication to the betterment of Namibia will forever be remembered, and his loss is mourned not only by the Namibian people but by all who knew of his steadfast commitment to the welfare and progress of his country and the African continent. As fellow members of the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, Seychelles stands in solidarity with Namibia during this difficult time," he added.

"May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of the remarkable life and accomplishments of President Hage Geingob and in the knowledge that his legacy will endure through the positive impact he made on his country and its people. And may his spirit continue to inspire us all," said the President of Seychelles.