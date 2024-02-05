Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extends Condolences Over Death of Namibian President

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed condolences over the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob.

"In this somber moment, our nation extends its sincere condolences to the people and government of Namibia on the loss of President Hage Geingob. May his legacy of leadership endure in the collective memory," the premier said.

Namibia's President, 82, died early on Sunday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

Geingob was first sworn-in as president in 2015, but had served in top political positions since independence in 1990.