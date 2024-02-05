Africa: 'South Africa 1-0 Nigeria', Tyla's Grammy Win Sets Tone Ahead of Afcon Semi-Final Showdown

To some critics, this is a forestaste of what Nigerians should expect on Wednesday, gloating that South Africa are already in an early lead ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash against Nigeria.

South African singer, Tyla on Sunday defeated four Nigerian artistes to win the Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards. Tyla who had her breakthrough with the hit song 'Water' in 2023 defeated a line-up of Nigerian artistes that includes Davido, Burna boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.

The 22-year-old singer's win has since rekindled rivalry between Nigerians and South Africans on social media even as both nations prepare to face off in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday.

To some critics, this is a forestaste of what Nigerians should expect on Wednesday, gloating that South Africa are already in an early lead ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash.

While for some Nigerians, the battle line has been drawn, and the decider on the 'Amapiano battle' will be on Wednesday on the football pitch in Bouake, Cote D'Ivoire.

South Africa - 1Nigeria - 0Game on๐๐๐๐๐-- B E R N A R D I N E (@Kidkhaddyjnr) February 4, 2024

South Africa won today but Nigeria will win on Wednesday where it matters most ๐ซต๐ผ๐ซต๐ผ-- ChrisHazeArt.tez #MUFC ๐ด๐ฅ (@PrinceChrisMUFC) February 4, 2024

So Tyla na South African ๐ฟ๐ฆ . She won against our own Davido And they get match against Nigeria this week ๐น๐น ,Am sorry for South Africa as a whole ๐น๐น......... REVENGE ๐ช -- Pucky-T (@PuckyT) February 4, 2024

