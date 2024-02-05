Africa: 'South Africa 1-0 Nigeria', Tyla's Grammy Win Sets Tone Ahead of Afcon Semi-Final Showdown

To some critics, this is a forestaste of what Nigerians should expect on Wednesday, gloating that South Africa are already in an early lead ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash against Nigeria.
South African singer, Tyla on Sunday defeated four Nigerian artistes to win the Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards. Tyla who had her breakthrough with the hit song 'Water' in 2023 defeated a line-up of Nigerian artistes that includes Davido, Burna boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.
The 22-year-old singer's win has since rekindled rivalry between Nigerians and South Africans on social media even as both nations prepare to face off in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday.
To some critics, this is a forestaste of what Nigerians should expect on Wednesday, gloating that South Africa are already in an early lead ahead of the AFCON semi-final clash.
While for some Nigerians, the battle line has been drawn, and the decider on the 'Amapiano battle' will be on Wednesday on the football pitch in Bouake, Cote D'Ivoire.
South Africa - 1Nigeria - 0Game on๐๐๐๐๐-- B E R N A R D I N E (@Kidkhaddyjnr) February 4, 2024
Quick reminder that South Africa will beat Nigeria in the coming AFCON match. #GRAMMYs #AppleVisionPro #ITOLDTHEM #Davido #Wizkid-- East Side (@East_side_breed) February 4, 2024
South Africa won today but Nigeria will win on Wednesday where it matters most ๐ซต๐ผ๐ซต๐ผ-- ChrisHazeArt.tez #MUFC ๐ด๐ฅ (@PrinceChrisMUFC) February 4, 2024
So Tyla na South African ๐ฟ๐ฆ . She won against our own Davido And they get match against Nigeria this week ๐น๐น ,Am sorry for South Africa as a whole ๐น๐น......... REVENGE ๐ช -- Pucky-T (@PuckyT) February 4, 2024
