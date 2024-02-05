Nigeria: Davido Misses Out On Grammy Award Despite Three Nominations

Davido was nominated in three categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance but lost all three on Sunday night at 66th Grammy Awards.

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido continues his search for his first Grammy award after losing out on all three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Davido was nominated in three categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance but lost all three on Sunday night.

In same vein, none of the four other Nigerian artistes nominated -- Burna Boy, Olamide, Ayra Starr and Asake -- nicked an award during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Tyla went home with her first Grammy Award as she won the Best Global Music Performance category at the Grammys.

Tyla who had her breakthrough with the hit song 'Water' in 2023 defeated a line-up of Nigerian artistes that includes Davido, Burna boy, Asake and Ayra Starr.

Before the Grammy ceremony, Davido had expressed optimism about winning his first Grammy.

In an interview with Billboard's Tetris Kelly, Davido said he would go into wild celebration if he clinches the award for the Best African Music Performance category.

Speaking further, Davido said an African music category at the premier global music award was long overdue.

"I feel good being a nominee for the first time and getting three nominations. But the Best African Music Performance category feels long overdue for African music to be celebrated. I'm talking about generations way before mine, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade... Sunny Ade has been nominated, I believe, but now there is an African category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If there was an African category years ago, a lot of people would have had the opportunity to be recognised by the Grammy. Finally, at least it is happening now," Davido said.

Away from Davido, Nigerian Artistes: Other 2024 Grammy Award winners

Early Grammy winners include Barbie the Album for best compilation soundtrack for visual media, and Billie Eilish and Finneas' song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie for best song written for visual media. Oppenheimer also won the award for best score soundtrack for visual media.

The Beatles took home their first Grammy in nearly 30 years for best music video for "I'm Only Sleeping." The group last won at the 39th awards ceremony in 1997.

For best country song and best country solo performance, Chris Stapleton won both awards for "White Horse" during the Premiere Ceremony.

Killer Mike won big in the rap categories, scoring the awards for best rap song and best rap performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for Michael. Lil Durk and J. Cole won the Grammy for best melodic rap performance for "All My Life," and Victoria Monét won for best R&B album for Jaguar II.

Vanguard News