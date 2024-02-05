Nigeria: Police Parade Suspected Killer of Ekiti Monarchs

The Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday, paraded one Baboga Alhaji suspected for his alleged involvement in the killing of the two traditional rulers in Ikole area of the state last Monday.

Briefing journalists, the AIG in charge of Ekiti, Dare Ogundare, said the suspect was arrested in the forest between Ayedun and Ayebode by the combined efforts of police and other security agencies.

The AIG, who said no arrest was made during the rescue operation of the abducted school pupils and their teachers, added that some suspects had been arrested at Oke Osun, in Ikere Ekiti, Igbo Okah and Iju-Ikere boundary forest.

Ogundare denied payment of ransom to secure the release of the abducted victims, noting that that the Nigeria Police would never encourage ransom payment.

According to Ogundare, "In our bid to flush out criminal elements in the county following the killing of the two traditional rulers and abduction of pupils and teachers in the state, a combined team of the police, Amotekun and OPC embarked on a secret operation into the thick forest in Ikere.

"During the operation, five suspects were arrested and several dangerous weapons were recovered from them.

"The team further extended their operation through Emure-ekiti Forrest where eight other suspects were apprehended.

"During interrogation, a suspect named Babooga Alhaji admitted that he took part in the assassination of the two traditional rulers. He is currently giving credible information that will lead to the arrest of other gang leaders."