Africa: Updates On 66th 2024 Grammys Winners List

The 66th 2024 Grammys is ongoing today, February 4th, 2024. SZA has the most nominations with a total of nine, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, recording engineer Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, who each have seven. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift have six nominations each.

The Recording Academy has added three new categories for the 2024 edition. These categories are African music performance, alternative jazz album, and pop dance recording.

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Troye Sivan - "Rush"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua - "Barbie World"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Ryan Gosling - "I'm Just Ken"

Rihanna - "Lift Me Up"

WINNER: Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark - "Buried"

WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton - "White Horse"

John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"

Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - "I Remember Everything"

Best Pop Dance Recording:

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"

WINNER: Kylie Minogue - "Padam Padam"

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta - "One In a Million"

Troye Sivan - "Rush"

Best Country Solo Performance:

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Brandy Clark - "Buried"

Luke Combs - "Fast Car"

Dolly Parton - "The Last Thing On My Mind"

WINNER: Chris Stapleton - "White Horse"

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Aphex Twin - "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"

James Blake - "Loading"

Disclosure - "Higher Than Ever Before"

Romy & Fred again.. - "Strong"

WINNER: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - "Rumble"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

WINNER: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best American Roots Performance:

Jon Batiste - "Butterfly"

Blind Boys of Alabama - "Heaven Help Us All"

Madison Cunningham - "Inventing the Wheel"

Rhiannon Giddens - "You Louisiana Man"

WINNER: Allison Russell - "Eve Was Black"

Best American Roots Song:

The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - "California Sober"

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

Best Americana Album:

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Remixed Recording:

WINNER: Depeche Mode - "Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)"

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - "New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)"

Lane 8 - "Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)"

Mariah Carey - "Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)"

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - "Alien Love Call"

Best Immersive Audio Album:

WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok

George Strait - Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - "God Is Good"

Erica Campbell - "Feel Alright (Blessed)"

Zacardi Cortez - "Lord Do It For Me (Live)"

Melvin Crispell III - "God Is"

WINNER: Kirk Franklin - "All Things"

Beat Rap Performance:

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - "The Hillbillies"

Black Thought - "Love Letter"

Coi Leray - "Players"

Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"

WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Global Music Performance:

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - "Shadow Forces"

Burna Boy - "Alone"

Davido - "Feel"

Silvana Estrada - "Milagro Y Disastre"

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - "Abundance In Millets"

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - "Pashto"

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - "Todo Colores"

Best African Music Performance:

Asake and Olamide - "Amapiano"

Burna Boy - "City Boys"

Davido featuring Musa Keys - "Unavailable"

Ayra Starr - "Rush"

WINNER: Tyla - "Water"

Best Global Music Album:

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them...

Davido - Timeless

WINNER: Shakti - This Moment

Best Music Film:

WINNER: Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Comedy Album:

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I'm An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What's In A Name?

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

Darcy James Argue's Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Instrumental Composition:

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - "Motion"

WINNER: John Williams - "Helena's Theme"

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis - "Amerikkan Skin"

Ludwig Göransson - "Can You Hear the Music"

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - "Cutey And The Dragon"

Best Choral Performance:

The Clarion Choir - "Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil"

The Crossing - "Carols After a Plague"

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - "The House Of Belonging"

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - "Ligeti: Lux Aeterna"

WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - "Saariaho: Reconnaissance"

