Liberia: 7 Senators Take Drug Test

Seven members of the Liberian Senate led by Senator Nathaniel McGill have taken their drug test in honor of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's quest to tackle illicit drugs and substance abuse.

During the weekend, a batch of seven senators brought a team of specialized professional doctors to test them for drugs.

The senators include McGill of Margibi, Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado, Johnny Kpehe of Bong, Wellington Geevon-Smith of River Cess, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of Grand Gedeh, James Biney of Maryland, and Simeon Taylor of Grand Cape Mount Counties, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues after the testing process, Senator McGill thanked the senators for doing their drug test, adding that the results of every member will be made public.

He further encouraged the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate and Senator of Grand Bassa County, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to put the matter on the floor of plenary for all senators to randomly do the test.

"We encourage the senate through the Pro-Temp so that we do this over and over. You know today you may be free but tomorrow you can still have a positive test so it will be an ongoing random selection," the Margibi Senator noted.

Senator McGill who chairs the Senate Committee on Education and Public Administration believes the citizens including the young people will be motivated to join the fight once their national leaders lead by example.

"So I want to say thank you, fellow senators, for this bold step and this is good for our country like the President said; as we said, the rapid test results will be made public so everyone can see what we are doing and talking about," he added.

The former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs now Senator of Margibi County called for all members of the Liberian Senate to do their rapid drug test.

"I mean we will all do this the same way with the asset declaration, but you see, asset declaration is not automatic," he said.

"People have to make sure they find all their assets, they get accountants who can do it considering your values so it's not just something where as soon you come today then you declare, it takes some time," Senator McGill stressed.