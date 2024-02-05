Nigeria: Declare State of Emergency in Export Sector, FG Urged

5 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

In a plea for immediate attention to the challenges facing Nigeria's export sector, Drekz Analytics Limited's CEO, Abdullahi Olawale, has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency.

He emphasized the need to eliminate obstacles hindering the export of goods and services, Olawale asserted that this action is crucial for strengthening the Naira and resolving the exchange rate crisis.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Olawale urged patience with President Bola Tinubu, characterising the current economic challenges as deeply rooted and requiring time for correction.

He highlighted a decade of economic mismanagement inherited by Tinubu, necessitating comprehensive reforms implemented by the President and his team.

"To place the Nigerian economy on the path of sustainable growth, the reform has to be deep-rooted. This will bring further disorientation to the economy before we can start to enjoy a measure of normalcy. The rot is too deep and we can't get over it so quickly," explained Olawale.

He called for a united effort to address the economic crisis, emphasising the importance of reducing the cost of governance, intensifying the fight against corruption, and boosting exports to stabilise the Naira.

"I call on Nigerians to rally round the Presidency to manage this economic emergency. We have a duty to collectively secure ourselves as economic prosperity will deflate the security challenges and enhance collective wealth and prosperity," Olawale urged.

Specifically, he appealed to President Bola Tinubu to declare an emergency in the export sector, citing the need for urgent meetings between the Ministers of Finance and Trade and Investment to address export process bottlenecks.

Olawale stressed the importance of harmonising procedures and processes and freeing exporters from current impediments to boost forex earnings for the country.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.