Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Onigbinde Hails Nwabali's Superb Goalkeeping

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has lauded Super Eagles new number one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali on his brilliant goalkeeping at the ongoing Africa Cup of nations (AFCON) in Cote d' Ivoire.

The Chippa United of South Africa keeper has so far kept four clean sheets at the championship to draw plaudits from Nigerian football fans.

Although he was injured in the Round of 16 victory against Cameroon, the former Lobi Stars and Katsina United keeper returned to help the Super Eagles beat Angola 1-0 in the quarter-final clash last Friday.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, Onigbinde said the player in the present Super Eagles squad that has impressed him the most is Nwabali, who has performed optimally even as he is new in the team.

The former FRSC FC Abuja coach said the bulky goaltender has won his heart with his calmness and agility in between the sticks.

"To be honest with you all the players have impressed me. They are playing what we call all men behind the ball. By this, all the players are attacking and defending at the same time.

"The defence has been watertight and that is why they have conceded only one goal in five matches. That is high tactical discipline which I want them to maintain in their remaining matches.

"However, it is the goalkeeper, Nwabali who has won my heart completely. He is always very calm and dishing out instructions to his teammates. It is hard to believe that he is just coming into the team. I pray that he remains on top of his game," said Onigbinde.

The young gaffer, therefore, prayed for the Super Eagles to go all the way to the finals and return home with the coveted trophy.