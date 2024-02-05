Nigeria: INEC Suspends Officer Over 'Missing' Ballot Papers in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the Electoral Officer for Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Fred Ogboji, over alleged missing ballot papers deployed for the rerun elections for Plateau North Senatorial district and Jos North/Bassa Federal constituency.

Daily Trust reports that the election in the state was marred with controversies over the insufficiency of ballot papers in many polling units in parts of Jos North LGA.

Our correspondent had reported how at some of the polling units, electoral officials were held hostage by angry voters who wanted to cast their votes but could not due to a shortage of ballot papers.

The development forced the electoral body to postpone the re-run elections in 13 polling units of Tudun Wada/Kabong Ward and three other polling units in Naraguta B Ward, all in Jos North LGA, till Sunday.

Daily Trust, however, gathered that in a letter addressed to Ogboji by the INEC Head of Department, Electoral Operations, Isa Abah Idakwo on behalf of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, the commission directed the official to hand over his responsibilities to the next senior officers to enable the commission to complete the remaining part of the election and for proper investigation.