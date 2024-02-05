Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 14.5 Tons of Ghanaian Loud in Lagos

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said, yesterday, that its operatives successfully intercepted large consignment of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos from Ghana, loaded in two trucks and a J5 bus with a total weight of 14, 524.8 kilograms.

NDLEA said the three vehicles conveying jumbo bags of the psychoactive substance were trailed and intercepted at Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of January 28, 2024.

The agency in a statement said: "In the process of blocking the vehicles, two of the drivers jumped off on motion while the third driver, 66-year-old Nasiru Ojomu, who works with wanted Akala, Mushin-based drug baron, Suleiman Jimoh (alias Olowo Idi Ogede, also known as Temo) was arrested.

"In the last three years, NDLEA operatives have seized several shipments of same psychoactive substance worth billions of naira linked to Temo.

"The wanted drug lord has since gone into hiding while the agency continues manhunt for him," it said in a statement.

The agency added that its operatives on routine patrol around a warehouse sealed on Church Street, Idumota, Lagos over an ongoing investigation on February 1, arrested three suspects, Joseph Joshua; Muhammed Adamu and Balarabe Musa.

The suspects burgled the store and loaded 546,700 pills of tramadol and other opioids into a waiting yellow bus marked BDG 447 XD and an unregistered Suzuki minibus.

Meanwhile, a male deaf and dumb suspect dealing in illicit substances has been arrested at Samaru area of Zaria, Kaduna state.

At the time of his arrest, 150 grams of cannabis were recovered from him while selling the psychoactive substance.

Another suspect, Ibrahim Sani, 56, was also arrested in possession of 51 kilograms of same substance at Tirkaniya area of the state.