Liberia: Former Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Sponsoring Negative Public Opinion Against President Boakai's Nominee

5 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
Monrovia — Former Deputy Foreign Minister Shoniyin angrily dismisses rumors of secretly sponsoring negative public opinion against foreign Minister designate Beysolow.

Liberia's Former Deputy Foreign Minister, B. Elias Shoniyin has angrily dismissed reports linking him to secretly sponsoring a campaign to hinder the appointment of Foreign Minister-designate, Sarah Beysolow Nyanti.

The reputed Liberian statesman who voluntarily resigned from the Weah-led government just over a year after the administration said it was with shock and dismay that he learned of the rumors that he was eyeing the post of Foreign Minister.

Shoniyin had long since informed his professional and close associates that, while in full support of the Boakai administration, he was not opting for a government job at this time. As such, he was completely shocked about the rumors and was figuring out the sources and their motivation.

Mr. Shoniyin believes that Madam Sarah Beyslow Nyanti is amongst the most talented, experienced, and internationally respected Liberians well qualified for the post of Foreign Minister and he fully supports her nomination to that important office.

The former Deputy Foreign Minister wants journalists to remain ethical and use their platforms for the good of society and as tools to promote peace and democracy rather than fueling tensions amongst public officials.

Mr. Shoniyin is currently the Dean of the School of Global Affairs and Policy, a graduate school at Cuttington University; and concomitantly serves as the Managing Director of the Africa Development Management Associates; an executive consulting management firm that provides strategic advice and support to local and international clients on development and foreign affairs matters.

