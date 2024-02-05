Namibia: Geingob Lauded for Favourable Business Relations ...Hailed for Focus On Economic Progress

Edgar Brandt

Maihapa Ndjavera

"HE will be remembered for his generosity...He was a humble man... He was accessible to all Namibians...He could strike up a conversation with anyone".

These were some of the comments from Namibians from all walks of life after hearing about the passing of President Hage Geingob yesterday morning. But President Geingob meant so much more to specific people, family, friends associates and more so, to Namibia's business community.

Perhaps this stems from his tenure as trade and industry minister between 2008 and 2012 where he was tasked with spearheading the nation's industrialization targets and to command the country's trade ambitions.

It was during this time that Geingob forged unbreakable bonds with business leaders and captains of industry. It was this background in trade and industry where Geingob solidified his stance that Namibia can be a leader in terms of trade and industrialisation.

"Firstly, our President believed in a Namibian House, a house where no one feels left out. Secondly, he was passionate about creating economic opportunities for Namibians to prosper. Thirdly he was a champion of economic diplomacy to enable Namibians to trade with the rest of the world," finance and public enterprises minister Iipumbu Shiimi told New Era yesterday.

"The President was a man who stood for institutional arrangements, for transparency, democracy and for ensuring the Namibian economy progresses on the basis of good governance. For that, his legacy will be remembered," said Kenneth Matomola, CEO of the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa). Matomola added that the late President was an ardent supporter of the Namibian business community, as was evident after the Covid-19 outbreak when he instituted a task team to ensure the domestic economy thrives.

"The 081 nation shares the grief of His Excellency Hage Geingob's passing. He was indeed a beacon of hope and a unifier par excellence. His instrumentality was evident in the birth of MTC, during which as Prime Minister in 1994, he played a pivotal role and subsequently throughout the years become a connector of the nation and an MTC ambassador. We fondly and vividly remember that he was the first citizen to make a call on our network on the 24 April 1994," stated MTC spokesperson, Tim Ekandjo.

"May his gentle soul, clothed by the resilient spirit of Harambee rest in eternal peace and we pray that the good Lord gives his wife and family and the nation strength during this difficult time," Ekandjo added.

"The Namcor board, management and staff extends its deepest condolences to First Lady Monica Geingos, the children and family as well as the government of the Republic of Namibia on the passing of our dear Head of State, His Excellency President Hage Geingob. The Namcor community mourns with you and the Namibian nation at large on this huge loss for our nation and the global community. May the Almighty God comfort us all during this difficult time," was the message from the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia.

"As we as a nation mourn the loss of our President, Dr Hage Geingob, the Hospitality Association of Namibia shares the loss and wishes to provide you with our message of condolence, to be reflected, as you see fit. Together, let us as a nation, do what is expected of us to ensure that the good legacy of our President lives on," stated Gitta Paetzold, CEO of the Hospitality Association of Namibia.

"On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), we extend our deepest condolences to the first family and the people of Namibia on the passing of President Hage Geingob. In this time of profound loss and grief, we join the nation in mourning a leader who tirelessly championed the principle that everybody counts, and that no one should feel left behind. "President Hage. G. Geingob leaves behind a legacy of compassion, inclusivity, and a commitment to the well-being of every citizen. His dedication to creating a society where every individual is valued and considered, has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people," read a statement from the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The statement added that the NSA had the privilege of witnessing President Geingob's unwavering dedication to the principles of inclusivity, justice, equality, and unity; "His leadership was marked by a vision that transcended political boundaries, emphasising the importance of a collective effort to build a better future for all. During these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation as we navigate the complexities of grieving. May the memory of President Hage Geingob serve as a source of inspiration for continued progress and unity within the nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family, the government, and the Namibian people. May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace," the NSA stated.

Head of research at High Economic Intelligence, Salomo Hei concurred that President Geingob created an enabling economic environment and championed the plight of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). "Geingob was the champion of foreign direct investment and opened up Namibia as an investment destination to the world," said Hei. Josef Sheehama, an independent economic and business researcher added that Namibia, Africa and the world has lost a formidable leader. "The environment lost one of the most influential, courageous, and profoundly good human beings that any of us will share time with on this Earth.

He no longer belongs to us," said Sheehama. The tributes for Geingob have been pouring in from across the region, the continent and the world: "My sincere condolences to the Namibian people for this irreplaceable loss; Sincere condolences to our Namibian colleagues. A loss for Africa as a whole indeed," were some of the messages from members of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO).