Namibia: Mbumba Declares National Mourning Period

@NamPresidency
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi paying a condolence visit to Namibia's former First Lady, Monica Geingos, a day after the death of her husband, President Hage Geingob.
6 February 2024
New Era (Windhoek)
By Correspondent

President Nangolo Mbumba has officially declared a national mourning period starting from 5 February until the date of late President Hage Geingob's funeral.

This was announced here on Sunday by the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga, who said all national flags should be flown at half-mast throughout this period across the entire country and at all Namibian diplomatic missions.

The burial date is yet to be announced.

He added that Mbumba constituted a committee chaired by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, which is responsible for making funeral arrangements.

Once the arrangements have been made, the committee will make official announcements.

Meanwhile, Mushelenga cautioned the public to refrain from spreading false information, and wait for official communication from the committee.

Geingob, who was Namibia's third president, died in Windhoek on Sunday. -Nampa

