Senegal: Internet Mobile Data Temporarily Suspended, Says Minister

The Senegalese authorities announce that they have “temporarily” suspended mobile data internet from Sunday February 4 at 10 p.m.

“The Minister of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Affairs informs the public that due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in a context of threats of disturbances to public order, the internet mobile data is temporarily suspended from Sunday February 4 at 10 p.m.,” reads a press release from the supervisory authority made public the same day.

“Telephone operators are required to comply with notified requisitions.”

