Senegal: Internet Mobile Data Temporarily Suspended, Says Minister

Le Soleil
Dans un entretien avec le média français L’Express, il est est demandé au chef de L’Etat, Macky Sall, s’il serait candidat à sa succession en février 2024.
5 February 2024
Le Soleil (Dakar)
By Salla Gueye

The Senegalese authorities announce that they have “temporarily” suspended mobile data internet from Sunday February 4 at 10 p.m.

“The Minister of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Affairs informs the public that due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in a context of threats of disturbances to public order, the internet mobile data is temporarily suspended from Sunday February 4 at 10 p.m.,” reads a press release from the supervisory authority made public the same day.

“Telephone operators are required to comply with notified requisitions.”

Translated from fr.allAfrica.com

Read the original article on Le Soleil

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Le Soleil. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.