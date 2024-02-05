Liberia: Prioritize Education and Salary Reforms

A stalwart of the opposition All Liberian Party and former District #17 Representative Candidate has urged President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Unity Party to prioritize education and salary reforms under their administration.

Madam Cecelia Kpor said if education and salary reforms are being prioritized, it will swiftly curtail the mismanagement of public funds and misplace individuals in public places in the coming years.

Madam Kpor who is also passionate about education stressed the implementation of free education and transformative policies for Liberia's future and will set a benchmark for a better and adequate livelihood noting that the government should cover the costs of education and books for students in both private and public schools.

The former District #17 Representative Candidate in the 2023 October polls furthered that the Boakai-Koung Administration should prioritize the continuous payment of WAEC/WASSCE fees for students across the country adding that it is not part of the pillars of his agenda.

She however called for free tuition for Liberian students in universities, colleges, professional institutions, as well as vocational training centers across the country.

Madam Kpor emphasized the significance of the establishment of a new minimum wage for civil servants ranging from US$300 monthly something she believes can promote the ARREST agenda of the governing Unity Party and deliver the prolonged hardship of Liberians.

"These reforms will not only address educational and economic disparities but will also contribute to curbing corruption by redirecting government focus towards meaningful initiatives for citizens from the nation's abundant natural resources," she added.

Meanwhile, she urged President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to champion the cause of education and salary reforms that could redefine the nation's existing trajectory.