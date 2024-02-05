Nigeria: Protest in Minna Over High Cost of Living

Minna — Scores of Women and youth on Monday protested the high cost of living in Nigeria.

They also protested the epileptic power and water supply in Minna, the state capital.

The protest started at about 7am, resulting in the protesters blocking the ever busy Minna - Bida Road, thereby obstructing vehicular movements to and from the Niger state capital.

The protesters carried placards, some of which had captions like 'No Food,' 'We are Dieing of Hunger,' 'Save Our families' etc

Several travelers and staff of the National Examination Council NECO and the Federal University of Technology Minna, whose headquarters are located outside the city centre, could not access their places of work, with majority of them returning home.

It could not be confirmed under which platform the protest took place, however some of the protesters who carried fresh leaves said the high cost of living was making things difficult for their families.

The police tried to disperse the protesters but were chased away by the protesters.