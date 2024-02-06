Liberia: Prola Extols President Boakai

Monrovia — Rallying the contributions of qualified, competent and professional individuals to serve their country, it's not an easy task, but when that happened it is often a good thing for recognition of the decision made.

And it is just on that footing that longtime national and internationally acclaimed Liberian sporting body, Promoters of Liberians Athletes (PROLA) has mustered the courage to shower praises on Liberian President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the nomination of a Liberian sports veteran, Cllrto serve at the level of Youth and Sports.

According to a statement issued in Monrovia Monday, February 1, 2024, from the offices of the organization, PROLA indicated that the decision by the Liberian Chief Executive to picked the well-deserved Liberian sports administrator, Cllr.

Bangalu will surely elevate the entire youth development programs, build the capacity of not only young people but will also expand the improvement of every sporting sector in Liberia.

In a statement signed by PROLA's President, Joseph H. Farkollie maintained that the nomination of the veteran sports administrator is in the right direction and it would serve as a special conduit or a bridge to developing programs, scouting for projects and opportunities that would help generate a spirit of empowerment among Liberians especially the youths who are in search of greater opportunities in skills empowerment including sports and other career development activities to enhance their capacities and make major contributions to society development.

The PROLA's statement emphasized that the Chief Patron of Sports, President Boakai's decision to asked Cllr. Cole Bangalu to serve his country through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has opened up the channel to even bring into action some of those youth programs, institutions and sporting bodies that have gone inactive to regain their status in playing their active roles in Liberia.

According to PROLA, the nominee in person of Cllr. Cole Bangalu is a man of good character whose appointment will surely serve the best interest of Liberian youths, the people in general and the nation as whole; stressing with the belief that the appointee will serve with honor, diligence and will surely perform his duty to the expectation of the president and the populace.

The Promoters of Liberian Athletes (PROLA) release said, with the ascendency of the professional Liberian lawyer at the helm of youth and sports administration, all sporting federations and associations will get its share of the "national cake" in order to function properly.

Prior to his nomination, Minister Bangalu served in high profile positions in sports, including, Vice President for Administration for the Invincible Eleven Majestic Sports Association (IE), Republic of Liberia, President of Deveraux Football Club, Liberia, Chairman of Lofa County Sports Association and Technical Director Alpha Old-timers Sports Association.

The Minister designate is also a certified Confederation of African Football (CAF) license 'C' coach and a License 'D' coaching diploma from the Liberia Football Association. He further added to his credentials a certified certificate as a Match Commissioner, Liberia Football Association, a certificate in CAF club licensing as well as other sporting development credentials.

Cllr. Bangalu earned advanced certificate (Laour administration) International Training Center of the International Labor Organization (ILO), University of Turin, Italy.

Cllr. Cole Bangalu who is an outstanding lawyer holds a membership with the Liberia National Bar Association, the African Bar Association (ABA) and is currently a Managing Partner for Professional Justice Watch and Associates Legal Services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian Youth and Sports Minister designate served several key positions in the Liberian government which includes, Managing Director, National Housing Authority (NHA), Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of Labuor, Deputy Director General for Administration, General Service Agency (GSA), Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Assistant Minister for Regional Labour Affairs, Ministry of Labour.

The Youth and Sports Minister designate is an Economist who also served as Coordinator of Excise Tax Coordinator, Bureau of Customs and Excise, Ministry of Finance and Research Analyst, National Investment Commission; as well as Legal Practitioner, Kemp and Associates Legal Services.