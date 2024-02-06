Nigeria: Fear Grips Kaduna Villagers As Troops Hunt for Bandits, Set Herders' Camps On Fire

6 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

There was palpable fear in some villages in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State as troops hunting for bandits set some herders' camps ablaze.

A resident of Janjala community, Samaila Adamu, who spoke with our reporter on Monday, said residents of Kuchimi, Taka Lafiya, Kuku and Gidan Makeri under Kagarko Chiefdom were fleeing their homes as a result of the troops' action.

He said the troops since last Friday moved from one community to another burning down Fulani settlements; a situation which threw the villagers into panic.

A resident of Taka Lafiya, Awwalu Bala, said he was forced to move out from the community to neighbouring Janjala in order to avoid being taken unawares.

He explained that, "The bandits have taken some of these communities as their routes and hideouts, which is why the troops are now hunting for them and also burning Fulani settlements.

"If you come to Janjala, you will discover that many people from neighbouring affected villages are now taking refuge here as troops are still there."

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansur Hassan, was not reachable and did not reply to an SMS enquiring about the development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.