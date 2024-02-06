Nigeria: Fear Grips Kaduna Villagers As Troops Hunt for Bandits, Set Herders' Camps On Fire

There was palpable fear in some villages in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State as troops hunting for bandits set some herders' camps ablaze.

A resident of Janjala community, Samaila Adamu, who spoke with our reporter on Monday, said residents of Kuchimi, Taka Lafiya, Kuku and Gidan Makeri under Kagarko Chiefdom were fleeing their homes as a result of the troops' action.

He said the troops since last Friday moved from one community to another burning down Fulani settlements; a situation which threw the villagers into panic.

A resident of Taka Lafiya, Awwalu Bala, said he was forced to move out from the community to neighbouring Janjala in order to avoid being taken unawares.

He explained that, "The bandits have taken some of these communities as their routes and hideouts, which is why the troops are now hunting for them and also burning Fulani settlements.

"If you come to Janjala, you will discover that many people from neighbouring affected villages are now taking refuge here as troops are still there."

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansur Hassan, was not reachable and did not reply to an SMS enquiring about the development.