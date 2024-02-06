Senegal - Lawmakers Postpone Presidential Vote to December

The postponement comes after opposition lawmakers attempted to delay proceedings. Earlier, protesters had gathered outside parliament while Macky Sall's term extension was debated.

Senegalese lawmakers backed a bill to postpone the presidential election until December 15, amid cries of foul play from both opposition lawmakers and the general public.

Protesters had gathered earlier on Monday outside the parliament in Dakar to decry the presidential election's postponement, after authorities restricted internet access on Sunday evening ahead of the demonstrations.

President Macky Sall announced on Saturday that the vote would be postponed to an unspecified date amid a row over the candidate list, prompting angry protests. The vote had been scheduled for February 25 and campaigning was about to begin.

Additionally, lawmakers are investigating two judges from the country's Constitutional Court, whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.

Internet cut off

Senegal's Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said on Monday that internet was cut "due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order."

Authorities also suspended mobile data last June, amid similarly high tensions in the country.

Meanwhile, protesters rallied outside parliament in the capital, Dakar, as a debate started on Sall's contentious decision to postpone the vote, and consequently, extend his current term.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Several could be heard chanting "Macky Sall dictator." The Reuters news agency said arrests were made.

The bill debated in parliament would reschedule the vote, initially planned for this month, for a period of at least six months or up to a year, the French AFP news agency said, citing a text of the bill. Sall's mandate, set to expire in April, would then be extended until a successor is installed.

Opposition MPs delay debate and vote on bill

Later on Monday, members of the opposition attempted on Monday to block the parliamentary vote on the postponement, following hours of procedural discussions.

As lawmakers were due to debate and then vote on the bill, around a dozen opposition members moved to the central dias, refusing to leave which halted parliamentary business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What you are doing is not democratic, it's not republican," said MP Guy Marius Sagna, who was one of several MPs who were critical of those ready to vote through the bill to delay the upcoming election.

Concerns for Senegal's future

Senegal has never postponed a presidential election before. Sall's announcement has raised international concern for one of the few stable democracies in West Africa, with the European Union, the Economic Council of West African States (ECOWAS) and former colonizer France all appealing for the vote to be rescheduled at the earliest date.

Sall said he made the call after the Constitutional Court ruled that several candidates could not take part.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said it was "monitoring developments in Senegal with concern and close attention."

"The Senegalese people have a right to continue the electoral process and to determine their political leadership democratically," the ministry said in a statement.

"The government has a responsibility to enable transparent and inclusive elections while respecting constitutional standards," it added.

The statement called on political forces in Senegal to uphold the country's "long-standing democratic tradition," which has "always been a role model in a region plagued by crises and instability."

Senegal has traditionally been seen as a rare example of democratic stability in West Africa, which has been hit by a series of coups in recent years, including in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

But recent deadly clashes involving opposition supporters and the disqualification of opposition leaders have hurt that reputation.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)