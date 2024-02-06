Liberia: CDC Promises to Turn 2023 Setback Into 2029 Comeback

Monrovia — As part of efforts to strengthen the former ruling party after a slim defeat by the Unity Party in last year's Presidential Election, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has embarked on what it terms as a comeback retreat in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The retreat, slated from April 24 to 29, 2024, will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, Representative of District #1 Lofa County. The theme of the retreat, according to the CDC, is "turning setback into comeback."

Addressing journalists at the Headquarters of CDC, Chairman Mulbah Morlu disclosed that CDC will begin internal discussions with member parties, aiming to reactivate the Coalition for Democratic Change's framework agreement. This effort is intended to prepare the CDC for the next General and Presidential election year in 2029.

"Henceforth, we are pleased to announce that our party, the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), will hold a CDC comeback retreat, scheduled to commence from April 24th to 29th, 2024, in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; under the theme turning setback into comeback," Chairman Morlu said.

CDC Chairman added: "This retreat will elevate an essential institutional platform to move forward in unity, strength, and renewed momentum. Additionally, it will also provide the space for constructive dialogue that resolves internal differences, and to promote unity and solidarity within our ranks."

The 'CDC Comeback Retreat 2024,' according to Chairman Morlu, will provide CDC an opportunity to develop strategies that will serve as the roadmap towards the year 2029.

"It is already being widely considered as "The CDC Comeback" year! As the National Chairman of our Revolutionary Party, I want to emphasize that this retreat will not be a one-way street, but a people-driven platform that will value your input, suggestions, and ideas. We recognize that the strength of our party lies in the diversity of perspectives and experiences within our ranks," he assured.

The CDC Chairman expressed gratitude to all member parties, partisans, supporters, and sympathizers for the unwavering support, dedication, and commitment to the revolutionary ideals, political doctrine, and grassroots principles of the party.

Chairman Morlu also urged partisans to uphold what he termed as cherished democratic values even in the face of unfolding challenges.

"The truth cannot be denied that the CDC, when kept focused and fully united, remains the most significant democratic grassroots political instrument of change in Liberia. And while we celebrate achieved victories of both past and present, we are nonetheless cognizant of the deep challenges ahead of us, and in this regard have engaged in broad-based consultations from all levels of our party," CDC Chairman said.

Morlu called on fellow partisans to stand together as a cohesive force, united by a common purpose and vision for a better nation for all. He encouraged partisans to actively and constructively contribute to the pending discussions and deliberations during the retreat, something he says will shape the future of CDC.

"In addition to developing strategies, we will also seek your valuable insights in formulating national policy responses that resonate with the aspirations and needs of the Liberian people. By engaging in open and constructive dialogue, we can strengthen our party's position and ensure that our actions are rooted in the interests of all citizens. I am confident that this retreat will not only strengthen our party but also invigorate the collective spirit and determination of our Blue Revolution," he said.

He added that the CDC can overcome any obstacle and forge a path towards a brighter, more inclusive, and prosperous future for Liberia.

Morlu further disclosed that his office with the CDC National Executive Committee has constituted various committees that will shoulder the responsibility of taking the party to the retreat. He also called on each partisan to work with the committees to have a successful retreat.

"In the coming months and years, there will certainly be attempts by unscrupulous elements of this failing government to engage in a multipronged and multi-actor effort to actively hinder the unstoppable rise of the CDC. They will try, but will never succeed; so, fear not. While our primary mission maintains a guided focus of reasserting the mighty CDC's national political dominance, be assured that not many understand opposition politics like we do," he said.

Molu added: "And as we prepare for this very important season of institutional renewal, may the period bring us together, reinforcing the bonds that unite us as partisans of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change-CDC. With utmost gratitude and anticipation for a more vibrant and robust CDC, we remain stronger together."