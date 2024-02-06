Liberia: Siafa's Appointment Receives Commendation

Since the appointment of Mr. John Charck Siafa as Mayor of the City of Monrovia, the President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph N. Boakai has received mountains of commendations for the appointment.

It can be recalled that President Boakai appointed Mr. John Charuk Siafa as Mayor of the City of Monrovia, a position he is taking over at the time Liberia is grappling with the issue of garbage collection.

When confirmed by the Liberian Senate, Mr. Siafa will steer the affairs of the Monrovia City Government replacing his immediate predecessor Jefferson Tamba Koijee who has been condemned for not doing much for cleaning the city of Monrovia.

Mayor-designate Siafa recently initiated a vigorous campaign to ensure that the City of Monrovia and its surrounding areas were clean and green ahead of the state's inauguration.

As Chief organizer of the JNB-JKK volunteer clean-up exercise, the Monrovia City Mayor-designate recruited over ten thousand Liberians as volunteers to keep the city and its environs incredibly clean, a move that has received a plethora of countrywide commendations.

Siafa has many years of experience in the field of city management as well as advertising and beautification. Many private and government institutions have worked with Mr. Siafia over the past years from Premier Services Group to Siafa Store and have expressed confidence in his ability.

With high expectations, the City Mayor-designate is challenged to remain on the same path of keeping Liberia's capital clean, green, and safe, something which is the uttermost responsibility of the Monrovia City Government.

Floods of congratulatory messages keep pouring in as many believe that his designation by the Liberian leader is praiseworthy with the conviction that he will do better at the Monrovia City Corporation.

