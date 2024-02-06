Liberia: Boakai Is Competent to Deliver

Share

Monrovia-Feb-6-TNR: As the hullaballoo continues over the nomination process being carried out by President Joseph N. Boakai which is said to be causing disenchantment amongst partisans and supporters of the Unity party, a Liberian businessman has praised the leadership skills of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai saying that the President must be given ample time as he goes about the nomination process.

George Kailondo in an exclusive interview said President Boakai is competent to move the country to a higher level and improve the living standard of the people.

The renowned businessman noted, "It is a matter of time. They should give the President time as he is nominating various positions."

Mr. Kailondo noted that the president is a man of wisdom who will make decisions at the right time. He praised the new Liberian President for his wisdom, leadership skills, and transparency and called on everyone including Unity Party partisans and their alliances to remain patient as the President carried out the process.

Mr. George Kailondo is a strong Liberian businessman who has been supporting the Unity Party (UP) from 2017 up to the present. At one point, he worked at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) for many years and has good knowledge of the petroleum and maritime sector.

Kailondo is a seasoned lawyer with extensive years of experience and a chain of business. He is one of few Liberian business owners and is providing jobs for over 100 Liberians. In 2017, due to his support for the UP, his property in Congo Town was nearly demolished and he was prevented from developing the area for five years. During the 2023 presidential and legislative elections, Mr. Kailondo 's support for the UP continues.

Meanwhile, several Liberians say Mr. Kailondo, due to his wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, is competent and qualified to be sent to any of these places including LPRC, Maritime, or other areas in which he will be of service to the country.