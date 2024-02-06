Ghana: I'm On a Mission to Deliver Prosperity to Ghanaians - Alan Kyerematen

Leader of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says his quest to be President is an agenda to deliver prosperity to the Ghanaian people.

In the view to the former Trade and Industry Minister, Ghanaians are worried about the economic downturn and the mis-governance of the two dominant parties since the country returned to democratic rule.

"As a politician, it is true that I am fighting for political power, but it is equally true that I am fighting for a noble cause; which is to bring economic prosperity to our nation," he said at a National Economic Summit in Accra on Friday.

Mr Kyerematen said what Ghanaians needed now was solutions to the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country, hence the urgent need to adopt a bipartisan approach to resolving them.

"There is a compelling desire by a majority of Ghanaians to see Ghana beyond party manifestos towards the formulation of a national development plan.

"Majority of Ghanaians are deeply worried about our current economic circumstances and are looking for an opportunity to contribute ideas to finding solutions to our problems," he said to open the summit.

The summit was on the theme "Building Non-Partisan Consensus for a National Development Plan."

With labour, civil society, academia, the clergy amongst other identifiable groups in attendance, the summit had three plenary sessions with experts in various fields putting before the presidential hopeful and his team proposals to be formulated into policies.

According to Mr Kyerematen, the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress have had their terms to deliver prosperity to the people but the opposite had been the case, hence should be jettisoned at the December polls for a more nationalistic administration.

"The divisive duopoly of the NPP and NDC cannot be the basis for the change we need in Ghana. To achieve true transformation that will benefit all Ghanaians, we must adopt a government of national unity and build consensus for a national development plan," he said.

It is for his reason, Mr Kyerematen said he convened the summit to solicit ideas from "some of the best brains in our country" to feature in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).

The GTP, he said would be his governance blueprint to solve the country's teething challenges of the country.

The 15-pillars plan is clustered into five thematic areas; economic, infrastructure, social services, governance and behavioral and attitudinal change.