Ghana: Farmer Remanded Over Alleged Offensive Conduct Against Boinso Chief

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has remanded Kojo Armoh, a 35-year-old farmer, in police custody for allegedly making offensive statement about Nana Kojo Meah III, the Chief of Boinso, in the Aowin Municipality, Western North Region.

Armoh, a resident of Boinso, who was charged with offensive conduct, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer, granted ArmohGH¢10,000 bail with one

and ordered accused to be accompanied by his elders to visit the chief's palace and render unqualified apology customarily.

Detective Chief Inspector Joseph KwadwoAgyare, prosecuting, prayed the court to rescind the decision and rather remand Armoh.

The court, therefore, remanded accused to re-appear before court on February 2, 2024.

A witness in the case and two others saw Armoh standing among many people at "City Office," a popular area at Boinso, making an audio recording with his mobile phone and insulting the complainant.

Chief Insp Agyare said the witness informed the chief about Armoh's conduct.

The prosecution said the chief went to the scene and heard Armoh lambasting him (chief) and elders of the town without any proof.

Chief InspAgyaresaid Nana Meah reported the incident at the Boinso Police Post, but the case was referred to the Enchi District Police Command for further investigations.

The court heard that the complainant produced audio recordings Armoh made, to the police, and statements were taken from him (chief) and the witnesses as well.

Chief Insp Agyare said the audio recordings were made in Brosah language and it was translated by an independent person into Enchi.

The court heard that when Armoh was arrested by the police, he confirmed that he made the audio recordings based on the love he had for residents of Boinso.

Chief Insp Agyare said accused alleged Nana Meah III brought illegal miners to prospect for gold in a forest reserve at Boinso, but he (Armoh) together with some youth of the town drove the miners away.

The prosecution said Armoh claimed Nana Meah III engaged a timber contractor with the intent to cut trees from the same forest and they (youth) again objected the idea.

Chief Insp Agyare said Armoh posted the audio recordings on "Boinso world," a social media handle created by a section of Boinso residents where they shared ideas and addressed pressing issues concerning the community. --GNA