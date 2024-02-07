Liberia: AFL Urged to Respect Democratic Values

The Executive Director of the NYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, Mr. Eddie D. Jarwolo has urged the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to respect democratic values and principles and exhibit political neutrality.

"Uphold your undivided allegiance to Liberia and the people of Liberia, no matter what. Perform your duties in accordance with democratic values and human rights," Mr. Jarwolo said Tuesday, 6 February 2024.

Serving as keynote speaker during a one-day symposium as part of the 67th Armed Forces Day celebration, Jarwolo urged the army to exhibit a non-partisan approach to duty in ways that command citizens respect and confidence.

He challenged the AFL to exhibit political neutrality always and at all times, and obey or comply fully with international humanitarian law and the laws of armed conflict, including the Geneva Convention and other protocols.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) over the weekend outlined a series of activities leading to this year's Armed Forces Day Celebration.

The celebration focuses on the role and responsibilities of the Armed Forces of Liberia and its commitment to sustainable democracy in contemporary times.

This year's Armed Forces Day celebration is proudly sponsored by Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberty Investment, and Jetty Trading Corporation as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

The AFL climaxed the one-day symposium on Tuesday, in celebration of the Armed Force Day celebration. The symposium was held at the EJS Ministerial Complex, Congo Town, and brought together relevant stakeholders to deliberate on a carefully selected topic.

The topic was "The Armed Forces' Commitment to Sustainable Democracy in Contemporary Time."

This topic is aimed at ensuring that the AFL remains committed to sustaining democracy nationally and internationally.

According to Mr. Jarwolo, Liberia made history for a second peaceful democratic transition in 80 years and the election of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai placed on him the obligation to uphold and sustain Liberia's democracy, as the commander-in-chief of the AFL.

He lamented that the offensive is the most important role of the military, hunting the enemy, observing the enemy getting intelligence from the enemy and ultimately killing the enemy and their supporters.

"The AFL, you have the statutory responsibility to ensure the protection of Liberia's national interest, and territorial integrity, protect the citizens and residents within the borders of Liberia from internal and external aggression, and to respond to natural disaster."